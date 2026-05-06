City intern Pamela Marias Arévalo awarded prestigious TheDream.US National Scholarship

The City of Everett is proud to announce that Pamela Marias Arévalo, an intern in the City’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Department, has been named a recipient of the TheDream.US National Scholarship. This highly competitive award will support her academic journey beginning in Fall 2026 at a TheDream.US Partner College.

Pamela’s internship, coordinated by the City’s Youth Development and Enrichment Department, reflects Everett’s commitment to investing in young leaders. During her time with the City, she has helped ensure youth voices are meaningfully represented in DEI initiatives.

She also served as a lead producer of “Mariposas,” a City-led exhibit and documentary that explored the Latina immigrant experience in Everett and across the country. The project brought forward deeply personal stories and helped create space for broader community understanding.

“‘Pamela represents the very best of Everett’s future,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “Her work on the Mariposas project has given a powerful voice to our community, and this scholarship ensures that her own voice will continue to lead and inspire others.”

TheDream.US is the nation’s largest college access and success program for undocumented immigrant youth. As a National Scholar, Pamela will receive up to $33,000 to cover tuition and fees toward a bachelor’s degree, along with additional support for books, supplies, and transportation.

The scholarship helps students overcome financial barriers to higher education, particularly those who are not eligible for federal financial aid. Since its founding, TheDream.US has supported more than 11,000 students across the country.

Pamela’s achievement highlights both her individual dedication and the impact of creating opportunities for young people in Everett to grow, lead, and be heard.