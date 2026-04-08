Pioneer Charter School of Science Boys Basketball Team Awards Banquet

The Pioneer Charter School of Science (PCSS) of Everett boys basketball team, under the leadership of head coach Michael D’Itria, held its awards banquet April 2 in the school cafeteria.

The Pioneer Panthers had their most wins (16-4 record) in school history, won a league playoff game for the first time, and qualified for the MIAA Tournament, advancing to the Round of 16 after a first-round victory.

D’Itria thanked the parents and families for their support of the team during the 2025-26 season.

“This is my third year here, and this has by far been the most participation, involvement, and attendance by family at the games, and that makes a big difference – it’s nice to see,” D’Itria said in his welcoming remarks.

D’Itria also credited his coaching staff including middle school coach Rico Tayag, junior varsity coach Marcus Brunson, and assistant varsity coaches Calvin Boudreau and Anthony D’Itria (Mr. D’Itria’s son, who won a state championship as a St. Mary’s High School (Lynn) star and currently plays for the Salem State University men’s basketball team).

The players and their families enjoyed an outstanding buffet dinner consisting of chicken broccoli ziti, chicken parmigiana, salad, and calzones, followed by desserts.