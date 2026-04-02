Everett Sports

EHS boys volleyball opens 2026 season

The Everett High boys volleyball team inaugurated the 2026 spring athletic season last Friday with a match against non-league opponent Lowell. Although the Crimson Tide came up short by a score of 3-0, long-time EHS head coach Michael Fineran was encouraged by many aspects of his team’s performance.

“Although we opened the season with a loss, I saw a lot of positives along the way,” said Fineran. “I knew we would likely be a little sloppy to start, since five of our starting six were not regular starters last season, and three of them were making their varsity debuts. Plus, we knew Lowell was coming in with a good program, having won the Merrimack Valley Conference last season.

“Lowell had dynamic hitters who overwhelmed our front row en route to a 25-11 win in the first set and 25-9 in the second,” said Fineran. “It didn’t help that we missed more than a third of our serves in the first two sets, but there were flashes throughout the match that showed our own potential for the season.

“In the third set, we settled down, served better, and put up a much better fight,” Fineran continued. “We had a 14-12 lead, and were tied 18-18, and had the serve down 23-22, but could not get any closer.”

Senior Matheus Teixeira Fernandes showed explosiveness from the outside hitter position, notching seven kills on the day, including five in the final set. Junior Akush Gurung, making his varsity debut, had six kills. Freshman Miguel Rodovasnki had a kill in each of the first two sets before moving to the back row for set three.

Senior Noel Lopez Ardon had the only ace in the game for the Tide and added a kill. Everett’s senior captains, Christian Ramirez and Victor Rosa, combined to serve 10-of-12 in. Junior middle Donart Maksutaj was four-for-four in his serves in his varsity debut.

“We will lean on sophomore setter Danilo Teixieira Fernandes more as the season goes on, and seniors Gustavo Franca, Gustavo Neto, and Travis Phay bring versatility and consistency to the back row,” Fineran added. “Juniors Adam Bousbaa, Samir Dervisevic, and Anthoid Khanal can play anywhere in the front row. And seniors Randy Hou and Isaque Agostinho are new to volleyball, but have the athleticism to make an impact from a number of spots on the court.

“The outcome Friday was not what we were hoping for, but we can learn a lot more from losses than from wins,” Fineran noted. “This showed us where we need to get better. As we get more experience together on the court, our confidence will grow. When that happens, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t win our share of games.”

Fineran and his crew were scheduled to engage against two more non-league opponents this week, taking on Pioneer Charter yesterday (Tuesday) and Lawrence tomorrow (Friday) before starting their Greater Boston League (GBL) schedule with matches at Lynn Classical on Monday and at home vs. Lynn English next Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide’s 20-match schedule will include two contests with each of their seven GBL rivals (Chelsea, Revere, Malden, Medford, Somerville, Lynn English, and Lynn Classical) and six non-league contests with Lawrence (2), Lynn Tech (2), Lowell, and Pioneer.

EHS girls lacrosse opens season April 7

The Everett High girls lacrosse team will open its season this Tuesday, April 7, with a contest at Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville.

“I’m excited to begin my second season as head coach,” said head coach Nicola Jones, who will be assisted by assistant coach Andrea Kendrick, who returns for her third season.

“This team has a lot of strong returners, which gives us great continuity and experience,” said Jones. “The chemistry and camaraderie among our players is exceptional. There’s real energy and enthusiasm in the program right now.

“We’re especially proud of our three senior captains; each brings a spark that lifts the whole squad,” Jones continued. “Nicole Damaceno, a four-year midfielder and three-sport captain, is the steady heartbeat of the team: reliable, hardworking, and easygoing, she makes everyone feel welcome.

“Amanda Verteiro, a four-year midfielder and returning captain, plays with contagious energy, fierce in competition, always smiling, and truly loves the game.

“Lindsey Cherichel-Paul, a three-year defensive stalwart, raises teammates’ confidence with thoughtful support and a sharp sense of humor. All three fully embody what we want in this program: excellence, inclusivity, and heart.

“Our girls are working hard and we’re looking forward to seeing what this group can accomplish. It’s shaping up to be a successful, competitive, and welcoming season, and we can’t wait to get started,” Jones added.

In addition to the trio of Damaceno, Verteiro, and Cherichel-Paul, the full varsity roster includes: seniors Isabela Bicalho, Jackeline Ramos, Fanny Lopez, Isabella Aguirre Jimenez, Annia Raccie Blaise, Saline Fernandes Duck, Alexandra Schmidt, Bevena Milfort, Alison Martinez Martinez, Briana Sequeira, and Ildha Fevrier; juniors Melissa Meireles, Laura Alves Dos Santos, MariaJose Cardenas, Briceyda Cubias, Samantha Pacheco Lemus, Allia Polynice, Sindy Figueroa, and Marlena Mattthews; and freshman Brianna Caulfield.

After the opener with Somerville next Tuesday, the Tide will host GBL foe Malden next Thursday at 4:00 at 7 Acre Park.

EHS softball, baseball open seasons today

Both the Everett High softball and baseball teams are scheduled to open the 2026 season today (Wednesday).

Long-time EHS softball coach Stacey Poste-Schiavo, who has a career record of 363 wins and 201 losses, and her crew will travel to non-league opponent Cambridge Rindge & Latin, while coach Malik Love and the EHS baseball team will get their season underway with a contest against non-league rival Mystic Valley with the opening pitch set for 4:30 this afternoon at Glendale Park.

Both teams will meet their seven GBL rivals (Medford, Malden, Somerville, Chelsea, Revere, Lynn Classical and Lynn English) twice each. The softball team will take on non-league opponents Cambridge (2), Watertown (2), and Winthrop. The baseball team will have non-league encounters with Mystic Valley (2), Lynn Tech (2), Whittier Tech, and Belmont.

After today’s openers, the softball team will travel to Watertown tomorrow (Thursday) and will host Malden next Monday (4:15) and Revere (4:00) next Wednesday at Glendale.

The baseball team will trek to Belmont on Friday, to Malden next Monday, and to Revere next Wednesday.

Tennis teams set to open 2026 seasons

Coach Courtney Meninger and the Everett High girls tennis team were scheduled to get their season underway yesterday (Tuesday) with a match at non-league opponent Saugus, followed by a trip to non-league rival Lowell next Monday.

The Crimson Tide boys’ tennis team, under the direction of new head coach Randy Boudreau, will open their 2026 campaign against non-league opponent Beverly tomorrow (Thursday) on the courts at Rossetti Park. They will host non-league rival Lowell next Monday.

EHS track teams start next Tuesday

Coach Jehu Cimea and the Everett High boys’ and girls’ outdoor track teams will begin their season next Tuesday, April 7, when they make the short trip across the Parkway to Chelsea Stadium for a tri-meet vs. Greater Boston League opponents Medford and Chelsea.

Adam Aitmessaoud commits to Quincy College

Everett High boys basketball captain Adam Aitmessaoud announced this week that he has committed to the Quincy College men’s basketball program. Adam, a 5’-10” senior guard, played a key role in the success of coach Gerard Boyce’s team this season, which compiled a 12-10 record and qualified for the post-season state tournament. The Quincy College men’s basketball program is among the most successful in D-3. The Granite compiled a 17-9 record this past season after a run of four straight seasons with 20-plus victories.