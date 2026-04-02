News EHS Tide Cheering Award Night by Independent Staff • April 2, 2026 • 0 Comments Last week the cheerleaders of Everett High School’s winter program were recognized for their achievements and recognized for their never-ending commitment to the program. Shown are Asst. Coach Julia Garcia and Head Coach Holly Garcia with the 2025-2026 Cheering Squad. Back row: Captain Shaeendra Hall, Neya Maharjan, Hayana Richmond, Morgan Salvi, and Kiley Reyes. Middle row: Bianca Rosa, Emma Figueiredo, Jessica Aguilar Hernandez, Carolynn Avalos, Ashley Pineda, and Cristal Tejada. Front row: Assistant Coach Julia Cheffro, Alexandrea Rodriguez Chacon, Keimy Ortiz Romero, Kyrianis Ortiz, Ashley Grifone, Victoria Cutler Head Coach Holly Garcia