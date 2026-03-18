EHS Program & Web Development students earn industry certification through ADAGE partnership  

Special to the Independent

Students enrolled in Everett High School’s Programming & Web Development Career and Technical Education (CTE) program recently completed a series of industry-aligned technology courses through a partnership with the University of Massachusetts Boston Addressing Digital Access Gaps in Education (ADAGE) program. ADAGE course participation resulted in professional certifications, hands-on learning with industry experts, and brand-new laptops provided at no cost to students.

“This partnership has been an unequivocal success,” said Superintendent William D. Hart. “Our students are receiving top-notch instruction and earning certifications that can lead to opportunity and employment. We can’t ask more than that from any organization we partner with to help prepare our CTE students for college and/or the workforce.”

Several Everett High School students recently completed the CTE program.

Through the ADAGE partnership, Everett High School (EHS) students completed multiple college-level and career-ready technology courses, including Apple Swift programming and an introductory course in artificial intelligence. Students were taught and mentored by professionals from Apple, Google, and IBM, gaining direct exposure to real-world applications of computer science and emerging technologies. Students who successfully completed the program also received a new MacBook laptop. Additionally, several students are continuing their learning through scholarships to complete the Google Cybersecurity Certificate, facilitated through ADAGE’s partnership with RaicesCyber.

“I’m grateful for receiving the new [laptop]. I’ll be going to college next year, and it will help me get ready for that,” said senior Promit Baidya. “I’m considering going to UMass Boston since this program showed me how many things interest me there.”

“The courses offered with ADAGE gave us a new perspective that there are many opportunities in tech outside of what you would normally think, including management and other careers” said senior Gabriel Fernandes Mendes Gonzada. “It made me realize how many different jobs exist in technology.”

Programming & Web Development instructors emphasized the real-world relevance of the experience. “This partnership gave our students access to high-quality courses, industry certifications, and professionals they would not normally meet at the high school level,” said teacher Neeta Kalve. “The combination of certifications, mentorship, and technology access made a meaningful difference for our students.”

“Students really enjoyed learning during these workshops,” added teacher Lucila Howard, Programming & Web Development Instructor. “I could see them really apply what they were learning into their life and start thinking of the possibilities for their future. They also made great connections with the instructors facilitating the training, allowing them to feel more confident in the college and job application process and networking in general.”

Director of Career and Technical Education Siobhan Araya called the partnership “a strong example of work-based learning. “By removing financial barriers and providing access to certifications, mentorship, and technology, ADAGE gave our students meaningful experiences that build both confidence and career readiness.”

The Everett Public Schools is one of the most diverse districts in Massachusetts, serving approximately 7,000 students at 10 schools. Everett High School has more than 900 students enrolled in one of eight state-approved Chapter 74/Career and Technical Education Programs: Advanced Manufacturing, Carpentry, Culinary Arts, Health Assisting, Hospitality Management, Marketing, Medical Assisting, and Programming and Web Development.