DiDomenico FoundationSt. Patrick’s Day Roastset for March 19

Special to the Independent

A look at last year’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Roast.

The top elected officials in Massachusetts will join host State Senator Sal DiDomenico at the head table for the An­nual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Roast on Thursday, March 19 beginning at 6:30pm at the Bunker Hill Knights of Colum­bus in Charlestown. This has become one of the most antic­ipated events of the year.

In addition to Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, over 75 federal, state, an elected of­ficials have confirmed they will join State Senator Sal DiDo­menico at the head table at the annual political kick-off of the St. Patrick’s Day roast includ­ing: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Attorney General An­drea Campbell, Massachusetts State Senate President Karen Spilka, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Everett Mayor Robert Van Campen, Chelsea City Man­ager Fidel Maltez, Middlesex County District Attorney Mar­ian Ryan, Suffolk County Dis­trict Attorney Kevin Hayden, Suffolk County Clerk of Courts Allison Cartright, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutouji­an, Middlesex County Clerk of Courts Michael Sullivan, Gov­ernor’s Councilor Terry Kenne­dy and more!

In addition to a traditional Irish dinner, the night will in­clude live Irish music, bagpip­ers, Irish step dancers and Bos­ton’s best comedians to enhance the political humor. There will also be complimentary valet parking at the event. The an­nual Golden Shamrock Award will also be given to a distin­guished community leader.

This event is one of the most popular St. Patrick’s Day traditions in the Greater Boston area and Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston), the host of the Annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, will

also be at the event.

For tickets ($45.00 per person/$400 per table) and event information, please call (617) 586-6471 Proceeds will go to The DiDomenico Foundation, which funds educational scholarships for graduating

high school students, as well as a large toy drive during the holiday season for domestic violence and homeless shelters throughout the Greater Boston.