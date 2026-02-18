Healey-Driscoll Administration Invests Nearly $330,000 in State Cybersecurity

Special to the Independent

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced that approximately $329,584 in federal funds will support cybersecurity incident response planning and exercises across state agencies.

Eleven state agencies were awarded grants through the Cybersecurity Incident Response Planning and Tabletop Exercise Grant Opportunity, including the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office with an award amount of $40,000.

This program allows state agencies to develop cybersecurity incident response plans and to test existing plans through tabletop exercises.

“Securing our infrastructure is critical to our ability to defend against cyberattacks,” said Governor Maura Healey. “As threats continue to evolve, we will work to ensure that state agencies and local governments have access to tools and resources to strengthen their cybersecurity.”

“These awards will ensure that state agencies delivering vital services are prepared to respond to cybersecurity incidents,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This reflects our administration’s commitment to best practices that prevent and mitigate evolving threats.”

The grant program utilizes federal funds awarded to Massachusetts through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP). As the State Administrative Agency for grant funds awarded to Massachusetts by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Office of Grants and Research (OGR) manages the funds. Use of the federal funds is guided by the Massachusetts Cybersecurity Planning Committee, which is chaired by the state’s Chief Information Officer, Technology Services and Security Secretary Jason Snyder.

“Cybersecurity for our public infrastructure is central to the safety of our state and communities,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Gina Kwon. “Through these grants, state agencies will be able to implement and test response plans to more effectively manage future threats.”

“A cyber incident response plan is not just a document on a shelf, it is a playbook for protecting critical public services. And a plan only becomes effective when it is pressure-tested,” said Technology Services and Security Secretary Jason Snyder. “This grant enables state agencies to write their cyber playbooks and find any gaps before attackers do, strengthen coordination across departments, and build the whole-of-state capability to respond quickly and transparently in the event of a cybersecurity incident.”

“Cybersecurity threats impact all of us, and the stakes are higher when malicious actors target our public infrastructure and resources,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton. “These grants support state agencies prevent cyberattacks from interrupting public services.”