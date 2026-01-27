Healey-Driscoll Administration Honors 63 Schools of Recognition

Special to the Independent

Massachusetts education officials honored 63 Schools of Recognition during a ceremony at the State House.

The schools that were recognized included 55 Schools of Recognition identified through the state accountability system for demonstrating high achievement, significant improvement, and/or high growth; 6 National Blue Ribbon School nominees that DESE nominated for the prestigious national award before the U.S. Education Department discontinued the program in August; and 2 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished Schools that DESE nominated through the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators for their positive educational advances and academic achievement.

“It’s important to recognize the good work happening in Massachusetts schools,” Governor Maura Healey said. “I hope the teachers, staff and school community for each School of Recognition will take pride in this honor.”

“The schools recognized today are fulfilling important roles in their communities,” Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll said. “Successful schools build a sense of belonging for students, families and staff and make it possible for students to do their best.”

“I’m so proud and grateful for the hard work, passion, and dedication coming from these schools that are being recognized today,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “They reflect what’s possible when our educators, students, families, and communities work together with high expectations and a shared commitment to success.”

“It’s a pleasure to celebrate these 63 schools and recognize the work of the teachers, students and families within them,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez. “These schools are preparing students for lifelong learning.”

The Schools of Recognition in Everett are:

National Blue Ribbon School Nominees

• Webster School (Everett)

• Pioneer Charter School of Science I (in Everett)

• Pioneer Charter School of Science II (in Saugus)