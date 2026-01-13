Obituaries 01-14-2026

Lucille Hope Grava

Lifelong Everett Resident

Lucille Hope (DellIsola) Grava of Everett entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 9, 2026 in the Artis Senior Living in Reading. She was 85 years old.

Lucille was born in Everett and remained a lifelong resident. She was the devoted daughter of the late Arcangelo and Rose (Paratore) DellIsola; the wife of Peter Grava; the proud and beloved mother of Ralph A. Grava and his wife, Nina of Lynnfield , Peter R. Grava and his wife, Cheryl of Reading and Eric J. Grava and his late wife, Megan and fiance’, Antonella D’Alessio of Lynnfield; the cherished and loving grandmother of Kenzie Edward and her husband, Andrew, Krista Papagni and her husband, John, Eric Jon Grava, Peter Grava and his wife, Jessica, Danielle Grava and her fiance, Vincent DiCesare, Nicholas Grava and Ava Grava and loving great-grandmother of Vincent DiCesare, Hazel Edward, Shea Edward, Julian Papagni, Lila Grava, Jack Papagni, Maya Grava and Lorenzo DiCesare.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lucille’s Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, today, Wednesday, January 14 at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lucille’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett.