Garcia Votes in Favor of $3.65b Higher Education Bond Bill

Special to the Independent

The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed the BRIGHT Act, authorizing approximately $3.65 billion in capital investment to modernize Massachusetts’ public colleges and universities and support the state’s academic, research, workforce and climate goals. Originally filed by Governor Healey, the bill is financed by 10-year special obligation bonds that are backed by Fair Share surtax revenue. These funds will be used to address deferred maintenance, modernization projects, and decarbonization across higher education institutions.

“I am proud to support the BRIGHT Act, a transformational investment in the future of public higher education in Massachusetts,” said Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea). “These funds will strengthen our campuses, expand opportunities for students, and ensure that our colleges and universities can continue driving economic growth and innovation across the Commonwealth. The $20 million allocated to Bunker Hill Community College to renovate their chemistry, biology, and engineering classrooms is especially exciting, as it will give local students access to modern learning environments that prepare them for high-demand careers. I am grateful to Speaker Mariano, Chair Rogers, and Chair Finn for their leadership and thoughtful work on this legislation. Their commitment to modernizing our higher education system will have a lasting impact on students, families, and communities like mine for generations to come.”

The investments included in the bill create a long-term, statewide strategy for addressing aging facilities while aligning campuses with the state’s workforce, economic development, and climate goals. The bill also streamlines capital project delivery, expands the role of the Massachusetts State College Building Authority (MSCBA), and increases flexibility for campuses to manage facilities and property. The BRIGHT Act is estimated to create roughly 20,000 construction-related jobs across the Commonwealth as campuses undergo major capital improvements.

Major Investments:

$3.65 billion in higher education capital improvements managed largely by DCAMM, including:

$1.25B for the UMass system

$1.25B for state universities and community colleges

$275M for MassArt upgrades

$100M to transition campus facilities into housing or mixed-use development

$80M for decarbonization and energy-efficiency projects

$120M for lab modernization, community college–vocational school collaborations, and student health/well-being projects

$30M to support required campus master planning

$170 million in additional targeted investments:

$50M for campus improvements and climate-related upgrades through A&F

$20M for remote and hybrid learning technology through EOTSS

$100M for Skills Capital Grants to expand career technical education

Updates to DCAMM Oversight

Raises DCAMM’s campus project delegation threshold from $5M to $10M, allowing more projects to be supervised by MSCBA.

Increases the schematic design exemption threshold to $500,000, speeding up smaller repairs and upgrades.

Surplus Campus Property Process

Authorizes DCAMM to dispose of surplus campus property, with proceeds directed to a new Higher Education Property Disposition Fund for reinvestment in campus infrastructure.

Requires municipal notice and a public hearing for large properties.

Allows expanded delegation of HVAC and building-envelope projects to accelerate decarbonization work.

Expanded Access to Higher Education Programs

Extends several grant and affordability programs, such as MassReconnect and SUCCESS, to private nonprofit minority-serving institutions and municipally owned colleges.

Directs the Department of Higher Education to issue regulations accordingly.

The bill passed the House of Representatives 148-5. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.