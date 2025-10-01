Raise the Roof Brings Community Together to Celebrate Housing and Local Leaders

The Neighborhood Developers (TND) hosted its annual Raise the Roof celebration Sept. 18, bringing together more than 200 neighbors, partners, and local leaders to support affordable housing and healthy communities across Chelsea, Revere, and Everett.

Guests enjoyed a special performance by world-renowned mentalist David Hall, a proud Chelsea resident, and came together to recognize several outstanding partners and community champions.

This year, TND proudly honored:

• Alice Murillo a former Chelsea resident for her many years of service to TND and her impact on residents.

• First Citizens Bank for their outstanding partnership in advancing affordable housing and empowering families.

• Diana Cardona, Revere resident, co-owner of Chocolaffee, and host of a community-focused podcast amplifying local voices. Through her leadership and storytelling, Diana has helped raise critical funds to revitalize Shirley Ave and empower her neighbors.

Elected officials in attendance included City Manager Fidel Maltez, Representative Judith Garcia (who served as emcee), Senator Sal DiDomenico, Revere City Councilor Ira Novoselsky, and Chelsea City Councilors Leo Robinson, Melinda Vega, and Calvin Brown.

“When I look around this room tonight, I see the same spirit. You’ve shown up for us. You’ve shown up for your neighbors. That gives me hope. Together, we’ll keep making sure that an affordable, quality home, economic mobility, and the ability to determine your own future is within reach for everyone in our communities,” said Rafael Mares, Executive Director of TND.

TND extends heartfelt thanks to its generous sponsors, whose support ensures that more families have a safe, affordable place to call home:

