Honoring Teddie Peanut Butter on its 100th Anniversary

Mayor Carlo DeMaria (above) joined Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll in presenting Citations to Mark Hintlian (pictured photo left), James Hintlian, and Alex Hintlian in recognition of Everett-based Teddie Peanut Butter’s 100th anniversary. Also participating in the presentation ceremony were Rep. Judith Garcia, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Rep. Joseph McGonagle, Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen and Councilor- at-Large Katy Rogers. In the photo below, Mayor DeMaria and officials are pictured with employees of the nationally famous company known for its high-quality, natural peanut butter.