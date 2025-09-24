News in Brief

City Seeks Poll Workers for Upcoming Municipal Election

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett is seeking residents to serve as poll workers for the upcoming municipal election. Poll workers play an essential role in ensuring that the election process is conducted efficiently, fairly and in accordance with all applicable laws.

The City is offering a variety of paid positions for the upcoming election. Duties may include greeting voters, verifying voter information, assisting with ballots and ensuring compliance with election procedures. The City is especially encouraging bilingual speakers to apply in order to best serve Everett’s diverse community.

Applications are being accepted through Monday, October 20, 2025. Interested individuals may apply at Everett City Hall, Human Resources Department, 484 Broadway (3rd Floor, Room 32). The department is open Mondays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Human Resources Department at 617-394-2280 or email [email protected].