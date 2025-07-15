Teamsters Local 25 Awards College Scholarships

Sarah Tiberii

Teamsters Local 25 gave college scholarships worth a combined $78,000 to 39 high school students during its recent membership meeting, awards that the Local’s president called an investment in the “next generation.”

The scholarships were presented at a ceremony at the union hall in Charlestown highlighted by an inspirational message to the youth from Teamsters Local 25 President Thomas Mari. Local 25 provides the scholarships annually to children and grandchildren of members to help ease the financial burden of higher education for families.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to make these awards to help young people who will be our future leaders,” Mari said. “It’s important that we invest in the next generation by helping them begin their post-secondary education. Based on the accomplishments of these recipients, the future looks very bright indeed.”

Sarah Tiberii of Everett, a recent graduate of Everett High School who will attend University of Massachusetts Amherst, is a recipient of the Teamsters Local 25 Memorial Scholarship Award.

Sarah is the daughter of James Tiberii, a Teamsters Local 25 member who works for the City of Everett.

Since 2006, Teamsters Local 25 has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship funds. Teamsters Local 25 is the largest Teamsters Union in New England, representing 12,500 workers. For more information, please visit www.TeamstersLocal25.com.

Evelyn Gayhart of Everett, a recent graduate of Penn Foster High School who will attend Berklee College of Music, is a recipient of the Regan Communications Group Scholarship Award.

Evelyn is the daughter of Mark Gayhart, a Teamsters Local 25 member who works for the City of Everett. Since 2006, Teamsters Local 25 has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship funds. Teamsters Local 25 is the largest Teamsters Union in New England, representing 12,500 workers. For more information, please visit www.TeamstersLocal25.com.