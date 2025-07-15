DeMaria Expands Access to First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program

Special to the Independent

More families and individuals will now have the opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership in Everett. Mayor Carlo DeMaria is proud to announce significant updates to the city’s First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program, which now offers expanded eligibility and increased income limits, helping more people than ever qualify for up to $20,000 toward the purchase of their first home.

The program, which provides forgivable loans to eligible applicants, has been expanded to include non-Everett residents and households earning up to 150% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Previously, only Everett residents with incomes between 60% and 100% of the AMI were eligible.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to making Everett a place where more people can put down roots,” said Mayor DeMaria. “A $20,000 down payment can be life-changing, especially for working families and young professionals. We’re excited to open the door to more first-time buyers, including those who are looking to join our growing and vibrant community.”

Qualified applicants can receive a forgivable loan of up to $20,000, with 20% of the loan forgiven each year over a five-year period—as long as the home remains their primary residence and program requirements are met. The funds can be used to purchase a condo, single-family home, or multi-family home within Everett. The program should not slow down someone’s buying timeline.

Additional updates to the program include:

• Increased income eligibility: Households can now earn up to 150% of the 2025 AMI. For example, a family of six may have a gross household income of up to $287,800 and still qualify.

• Higher liquid asset limit: Applicants can now hold up to $100,000 in assets, including bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and gifted funds (up from the previous $75,000 cap).

Funding for this initiative is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must submit all required documentation to be considered.

The application is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Haitian Creole and can be found in-person at Everett City Hall (484 Broadway), Office of Planning and Development, Room 25 or on the City of Everett website at cityofeverett.com/city-hall/departments/planning-development/city-of-everett-housing-division/#ResourcesForHomebuyers.