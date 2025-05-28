Holly Garcia Selected as a Delegate to National Council for Girls Scouts

Continuing her immense contribution to Girl Scouts, Holly Garcia has been elected as a National Council Delegate for Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.

Holly Garcia.

“I’m honored to have been chosen by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts Board to serve as a voice for our local council at the National Council Session,” said Garcia, who is the Ward 4 city councilor. “I will join the other elected representatives in serving our council’s best interests while we vote on proposals and contribute to electing the National Board of Directors.”

Garcia began her association with Girl Scouts as a youth in East Kingstown, N.H.

“I was a Brownie for two years and a Junior for one year, and my mother was the leader of our troop,” said Garcia. “When we moved to Everett, I spent one year as a Junior.”

Garcia then became a troop leader herself. “I started as an assistant Daisy troop leader before taking on my own Brownie troop. I’m now a member of the Everett Service Unit, and this is my 10th year as a leader. I’ve followed my girls through to their Junior, Cadette and now Senior level of scouting,” she reported proudly.

Garcia was honored as a lifetime member of Girl Scouts and is a recipient of the Appreciation Pin and Honor Pin.

In her current position in Everett, Garcia helps organize (with School Committee Chair and Troop Leader Samantha Hurley) Girl Scout International Sunday held annually at the Recreation Center in Everett. Garcia also leads Everett Girl Scouts while they participate in Caroling in the Square during the city’s tree lighting ceremony.

Garcia volunteers for Everett as the chairperson of the Everett Citizens Foundation and the Everett Youth Commission. Garcia just completed a successful leadership role as the chairperson of the E Club Scholarship Dinner. She is the third vice president of the E Club. Garcia, 34, graduated from Everett High School in 2009 having 14 years of perfect attendance (pre-K – 12th grade). She continued her studies at Southern New Hampshire University where she attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Justice Studies (2013) and a Master of Science degree in Psychology (2015). She graduated Massachusetts School of Law in 2022 where she received the Dean’s Award.