Bradley to speak at “E” Club Awards Dinner on May 20

The “E” Club of Everett is thrilled to announce that the featured speaker for the Annual Scholarship and Awards Dinner, taking place on May 20 (6:30) at Spinelli’s, located on Route 1 in Lynnfield, is one of Everett High School’s and the University of Arkansas’ all-time greats, Pat Bradley.

The achievements of Pat, a 1995 graduate, at Everett High are vast and include: graduating as EHS’s all-time Leading Scorer (1,461pts); being named both Boston Globe and Herald All Scholastic; leading the 1994 EHS team to the Eastern Mass finals and the 1995 EHS team to the Eastern Mass North final.

After graduating from EHS, Pat had a phenomenal four-year career at the University of Arkansas. Upon his graduation, he had numerous accomplishment: four-year starter; led the team in scoring for three seasons; twice named to the All-SEC team, set Arkansas and SEC records for career 3-point FG’s (366) and consecutive games (60), fifth all-time scorer (1,765 pts.), all while leading the Razorbacks to three NCAA Tournament appearances (including one Sweet 16).

Post graduation, Pat was etched into Razorback immorality, being inducted into both the University of Arkansas (2014) and the State of Arkansas Sports Halls of Fame (2015).

After playing professionally overseas in both Denmark and France, and then in the NBA Development League, Pat set his sights on a career in sports broadcasting, where, again, he has thrived. For many years he co-hosted several highly rated radio shows in the Little Rock, Arkansas area and has since moved to the national stage where he can be found frequently on the SEC Network, as well as ESPN, both TV and Radio.

Please join the E Club on May 20t to celebrate the 2025 “E” Club Award winners and hear from one of Everett High’s all-time greats, Pat Bradley.