Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to Provide Free Bluebikes Credit for Riders Affected by 2025 MBTA Closures

Special to the Independent

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (“Blue Cross”), the title sponsor of Greater Boston’s municipally owned bike-sharing system, Bluebikes, is offering a free $20 Bluebikes credit to help commuters affected by MBTA service disruptions in 2025. With planned MBTA maintenance work impacting service throughout the year, this initiative provides an additional mobility option for residents across Greater Boston. Fully funded by Blue Cross, this offer underscores its commitment to supporting community access and wellbeing and complements the City of Boston’s free unlocks offer tied to select MBTA closures, ensuring riders have flexible, reliable options, including access to ebikes.

Riders can now redeem the free $20 Bluebikes credit by entering code BLUECROSSMAMBTA in the “Rewards” section of the Bluebikes App. The credit applies to both pedal and ebike trips and can be used across Bluebikes’ 500 stations across 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Credits are available while supplies last and must be used by December 31, 2025.

“At Blue Cross, we are committed to providing communities with reliable and flexible transportation options,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. “As the title sponsor of Bluebikes, we’re proud to provide this free credit to help commuters navigate MBTA closures, while supporting active mobility and wellbeing for our communities.”

Bluebikes is municipally owned by 13 cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts and jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Somerville, and the Town of Brookline. The system is operated by Lyft and has been supported by Blue Cross as the title sponsor since May 2018.

For more information on Bluebikes, please visit bluebikes.com.