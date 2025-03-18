McGonagle Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Everett Seniors

Rep. Joe McGonagle was pleased to join the seniors of Everett for their annual St. Patrick’s Day party put on by the Council on Aging. The party, which took place at Connolly Center, featured lots of green with different treats and outfits to celebrate the holiday. “Dale Palma and his team do incredible work for our seniors,” said McGonagle. “From the day-to-day stuff to the monthly senior socials like this, they make sure our folks are being taken care of. This party was no exception and I had a great time celebrating one of my favourite holidays with some of my favourite people.”

Shown above are Rep. Joseph Mc Gonagle and seniors at the Everett Council on Aging’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party