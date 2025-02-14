City of Everett Holds Monthly Lunch and Learn

The City of Everett recently held its Lunch and Learn for the month of January at Everett City Hall. This month’s program, entitled “Cultural Understanding in the Workplace,” is the first in a three-part series. This month’s program focused on cultural humility and how it can be utilized in the workplace to enhance collaboration and the services that are provided by the City.

City staff were pleased to be joined by Bishop Regina Shearer, executive pastor of Zion Church Ministries. During the program, she engaged with City staff by encouraging attendees to think about past experiences of visiting another country or interacting with other cultures and sharing what was different than what they are used to in the United States or within their own culture. Following the exercise, she connected the experiences with the importance of listening, seeing, and respecting differences even if the individual does not fully understand the reason why a culture may do something a certain way. She also encouraged open dialogue between City staff to learn from each other and the different experiences they all shared to be able to better understand each other.

Lunch and Learn is a monthly program created and moderated by the City of Everett’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department. The program is an opportunity for City staff to come together, share ideas and experiences, and discuss new topics while enjoying lunch. The series is a part of the City’s commitment to engage, educate, and elevate.