Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Announcing the 25 in ‘25 Reading Challenge! We were so pleased with the turnout for our 24 in ‘24 Challenge that we decided to up the ante. The Everett Public Libraries now challenge you to read 25 books in 2025! Crack open an old favorite, try a new genre, or listen to an audio book – if you’re reading, it counts! Prizes provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries will be awarded to those who complete the challenge. Visit everett.beanstack.com to get started.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, January 27th at 6pm. 18+. In Ann Napolitano’s Hello Beautiful, William grew up in a house silenced by tragedy. When he meets Julia Padavano and her sisters it’s as if the world has lit up around him. But William’s past surfaces, resulting in a rift that changes their lives for generations. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, January 28th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Puzzle Club Parlin Trustees Table. Wednesday, January 29th from 3-5pm. Piece together fun and friendship at the Parlin table! We’ll have puzzles of all shapes and sizes to work on together. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Drop-In Tech Help Parlin Information Desk. Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected]

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, January 27th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, January 29th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, January 29th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday, January 30th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends

Table Top Gaming Club Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, January 30th at 3pm. Enjoy good games and even better company at the Parlin Table Top Gaming Club! Recommended for ages 12+.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Friday, January 31st at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends

Shute Adult and Teens

Romance Book Club, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, January 28th at 6 PM. Calling all romance lovers! Join our Romance Book Club at the Shute Library! We’ll meet every third Tuesday of the month (unless otherwise noted on our calendar). No registration needed—just bring your love for all things romance! For ages 18 and up. The book of the month is The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston. We’ll have light refreshments and snacks thanks to the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. Limited copies will be available to borrow at our circulation desk.

Drop-In Tech Help Shute Circulation Desk. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5pm. Do you have questions about how to use your personal laptop, tablet, or phone? Bring it to the library and stop by our Drop-In Tech Help to meet with a volunteer for assistance.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday appointment with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.