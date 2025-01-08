Elected Officials Sworn In To Office

McGonagle takes oath of office for new term

Joseph McGonagle (center) was sworn-in as state representative for the 28th Middlesex District during an impressive ceremony Jan. 1 in the House Chambers at the State House. Pictured with Rep. McGonagle following the ceremony are former Everett School Committeeman Frank Parker (left) and Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPerro (right). Rep. McGonagle is beginning his sixth term as state representative.

Garcia begins second term in House

Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) was officially sworn in on New Year’s Day for her second term in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Representing the cities of Chelsea and Everett.

Shown (left to right) Taylor Sprague, Legislative Aide, State Representative Judith Garcia, and her husband Rob Waters.

“It is an honor to represent Chelsea and Everett in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for another term,” said Representative Garcia. “These communities have faced unique challenges, and throughout my term, I have been fortunate to collaborate with my state delegation, city leaders, and community partners to find tangible solutions and create future opportunities. Representing these two great cities as a State Representative has been an honor, and I look forward to continuing to build on the progress we have made together.”

In her first term, Representative Garcia championed historic housing investments through the Affordable Homes Act, supported the expansion of veterans’ benefits by voting in favor of the HERO Act, and contributed to lowering taxes for the first time in over two decades. Additionally, she secured $1.3 million in critical funding for the district, which was allocated to key initiatives such as workforce development, housing assistance, transportation for seniors, a teaching kitchen, and exploratory funding for the creation of a youth center, among other community-focused projects.

In her second term, Representative Garcia aims to build on this momentum with a legislative agenda focused on expanding health care access, creating more job opportunities, and securing additional funding for other critical community investments. She remains steadfast in her commitment to strengthening constituent services and ensuring Chelsea and Everett receive the support they need.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Massachusetts State House, marking the start of the 194th General Court session.

DiDomenico sworn for 8th term

Sal DiDomenico was sworn in as Senator for the 8th time, marking 14 years serving the people of the Middlesex and Suffolk district in the State Senate. DiDomenico had the privilege of speaking during the ceremony and nominating his friend, Karen Spilka, to continue as Senate President.

Senator DiDomenico nominating Senator Karen Spilka to continue as Senate President this term.

“Thank you to the residents of Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea and Everett for your trust, confidence and support, and for giving me the honor to serve as your State Senator for another term,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I look forward to a bright and productive legislative session working for you and the people of the Commonwealth.”

Martins elected president of Everett City Council

Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins was unanimously elected president of the Everett City Council at the organizational meeting Monday night in the Council Chambers.

“Councilor Martins, you’ve been elected as Council President – congratulations,” said City Clerk Sergio Cornelio following the 11-0 vote. The announcement set off congratulatory cheers within the Chambers and brought embraces of support from each of her colleagues.

Delivers presidential address

Cornelio administered the oath of office to Martins, who received a standing ovation from the Council and the audience.

Outgoing City Council President Robert Van Campen congratulates Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins on her election as a Council President, ceremoniously passing the gavel to the new leader of the 11-member board.

Martins then delivered her inaugural address as council president.

“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues for placing their trust in me,” began Martins. “It’s both an honor and a profound responsibility to take the seat. This seat holds a legacy shaped by some of Everett’s most distinguished names over the past century.

“To take the seat today as a girl who came to this city, to this country thousands of miles away, is incredibly meaningful to me. Public service is a calling, and I’m deeply humbled to answer that call on behalf of the people of Everett. Serving your community means listening with empathy, acting with integrity, and making decisions that prioritize the well-being of our residents.

“This role, these chambers are about the collective progress that we can achieve together. It’s about all of us serving every resident, every neighborhood, and uplifting every voice in this city.

“You recognize that I have big shoes to fill. Our outgoing president, Robert Van Campen, has led this Council with class, composure, and a great sense of humor. His leadership has brought a refreshing sense of civility to these chambers, and I’m committed to carrying forward your mission of fostering transparency and respectful dialogue.

“As I step into this role, I pledge to lead with fairness, dedication, and the same relentless work for the people of Everett.

“To the people of Everett, thank you for your trust and your support. To our city workers, police officers, firefighters, and everyone who works tirelessly to move our city forward. Thank you for your service.”

Martins said she was “deeply grateful” to all her friends and supporters “who stood by me throughout my journey.”

Martins expressed the hope that she could serve as a role model to girls who have traveled a similar journey. “I see you. I was you. And I’m here today as proof that you can achieve great things.” said Martins.

Martins recognized in the chambers “my biggest supporter and the person who has been with me through all my crazy ideas – my father Eudes, whose sacrifice paved the way to this moment. I also want to acknowledge my brother, Giancarlo.”

Martins said she was dedicating the grand moment in her career to her grandfather, Sebastiao Martins Silva, and “the memory of my late mom, Angela. Every time you see the passion, that’s her.”

Nominating speeches by Van Campen and Rogers

Outgoing Council President Robert Van Campen nominated Martins for the position.

“I’ve come to know Councilor Martins over the past couple of years as someone who not only shows up at our meeting when the cameras are on, but she’s also in the community, has been in the community for a number of years serving this community in a bunch of capacities, including when not in elected office,” said Van Campen. “So, when thinking about the type of person who we want to serve as president of the Everett City Council, my vision is someone who’s fair, someone who’s committed, someone who can continue the civility that we’ve implemented here over the last couple of years, and I’m confident that Councilor Martins is that person, so I’m proud to nominate her for president.”

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers seconded the nomination.

“Throughout her tenure on the council, she has demonstrated exceptional dedication, vision, and an unwavering commitment to serving the residents of Everett,” said Rogers. “Her innovative approach to challenges and advocacy for the community have distinguished her as a true leader. I am confident Councilor Martins will excel in the role of Council President and inspire meaningful progress for the City of Everett.”

By Cary Shuman