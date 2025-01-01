Eveillard finishes sixth in Holiday Challenge; second at Speed Classic

Everett High junior track star Kayshaun Eveillard turned in a superb performance this past Saturday in the Boston Holiday Challenge, which featured competitors from across the country at the TRACK at New Balance in Brighton. Kayshaun took home a sixth-place medal in the 200 meter dash with a sprint of 23.22. Kayshaun also finished 17th among the large field in the 300m dash with a clocking of 36.93.

Eveillard’s medal-winning effort comes on the heels of his strong showing at the recent MSTCA Speed Classic held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, in which he finished in second place in the 300 meter dash in a clocking of 36.44, which was just 0.22 behind the first-place time.

Eveillard also performed well in the 55 meter dash with a sprint of 6.83 seconds, which placed him among the top five in that event. (The official results were not posted because of a glitch in the system).

Crimson Tide teammates who also competed in the Speed Classic in the 55 dash were sophomore Godson Delisme (7.22 seconds), senior David Iwangou (7.65), freshman Edwich Jean Pierre (7.835), junior Henry Chen (8.07), and sophomore Alex Auguste (8.76).

In the girls’ 55m event, junior Isabella Pimenta (8.541), senior Zyelle Cannon-Mathis (8.672), freshman Elora Philippe (8.882), senior Angelina Papa (8.883), freshman Chloe Iwangou (8.96), freshman Alana Diaz (9.060), and freshman Naomi Gideon (9.61) competed for the Lady Crimson Tide.

In the girls’ 55m hurdles Devonnie Gomez-Walrond came across in the time of 11.08.

In the boys’ 300, Godson Delisme ran a 39.86.

In the boys’ 600 dash, junior Adrien Reyes finished with a time of 1:41.59.

In the MSTCA Distance Classic held this past Thursday, junior Akanksha Neupane ran the 800 in a time of 3:08.22.

In the boys’ shot-put, junior Gaetano Foster cracked the top-20 with a toss of 40’-1” to place 16th in the field. Senior teammate Fabrice Michaud also had a strong effort with a 21st-place performance with a throw of 39’-7.5”. Senior David Roseme (32’-3”), senior Trevon Carrington (29’-10.75”), and senior Garvin Olibrice (29’-5”) also competed for the Tide.

In the girls’ shot-put, sophomore Graziella Foster finished in 26th place with a strong throw of 26’-8.25”. Senior Fahema Coudo came through with a nice toss of 25’-1.25”

EHS boys hoop to play at Classical

The Everett High boys basketball team will travel to Greater Boston League (GBL) opponent Lynn Classical this Thursday (January 2).

The Tide are coming off a pair of losses during the vacation week to Lincioln Sudbury and King Philip Regional in a holiday tournament at King Philip.

“It was a challenging weekend at the tournament,” said EHS head coach Gerry Boyce. “We faced tough competition and unfortunately came away with two losses. I know how disappointing it can be to see the team struggle, and I want to acknowledge the hard work our players put in.

“Both games were closely contested in the first half, but we faced difficulties with rebounding and finding our rhythm in the second half, which made it tough to put points on the board,” said the coach. “One positive is that Geordiell Luna-Morales was acknowledged as part of the all-tournament team.

“We’re actively trying to rediscover the defensive intensity that defined our performance last season,” Boyce added. “It hasn’t been easy, especially against bigger opponents, but I believe in our team’s potential and resilience. Looking ahead, we remain hopeful as we prepare for league play. Our next challenge will be against a talented and well-coached Lynn Classical team on their home court. I’m confident that with continued effort and determination, we can turn things around.”

After the match with Classical, the Tide will host non-league foe Newton South next Tuesday for a 7:00 opening tip in the Everett High gym. They will travel to non-league opponent East Boston next Thursday (January 9).

EHS girls basketball edged by Lawrence

Although the Everett High girls basketball team came up on the short end of a 44-37 decision at non-league opponent Lawrence over the vacation week, EHS head coach Riley Dunn saw some positive signs from her team. “We battled back from being down 15 points,” said Dunn. “We are going to keep building.” Senior captain Emilia María Babcock led the way for the Lady Crimson Tide with 17 points and pulled down five rebounds. Gerniah Boyce chipped in eight points and grabbed five boards. Sonia Constanza Flores made four steals and ran the offense for the Tide. This past Saturday the Tide dropped a 67-2 decision to another non-league foe, Acton-Boxborough. “We fought hard against a very talented and disciplined opponent,” said Dunn. Sophomore Kylee Nord got her first start and turned in a strong effort with three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Maria-Babcock and freshman Julianna Rivera led the scoring with nine points and eight points respectively. Dunn and her crew are scheduled to return to action when they host Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Chelsea this Thursday, January 2. The opening tip is set for 6:00.