Council on Aging Delivers Over 100 Pairs of Socks to Veterans Home at Chelsea

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) recently delivered over 100 pairs of socks that were donated by Everett community members to benefit the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Everett

Members of the Council on Aging and Staff at the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea.

This annual initiative hosted by the COA calls upon Everett’s charitable nature to donate new and unopened packages of socks for veterans. In partnership with the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea, those who served will be able to have an essential clothing item for the winter season thanks to generous donations.

“I am grateful to everyone who donated in the true spirit of the holiday season,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “These socks will go a long way in helping those who served our country with staying warm this upcoming winter.”

Established in 1882, the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea, formerly the Soldiers’ Home at Chelsea, offers residential and long-term care programs to eligible Massachusetts veterans. Their mission is to provide the highest quality personal health care services to Massachusetts veterans with dignity, honor, and respect.