Congrats, Linda Fragione on 24 Years of Service

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently congratulated Linda Fragione on her 24 years of service to the City of Everett.

Fragione has served as an administrative assistant for many departments over the years, including the Purchasing Department, Facilities Maintenance Department, City Clerk’s Office, Collector’s Office, and the ECTV/Communications Department where she has worked for the last 12 years. Her role was crucial to ensuring her team had everything they need to get the job done.

“We are grateful for all of her work throughout the years and wish her all the best, and I know she looks forward to spending time with her grandchildren, which if you know Linda, she loves more than anything,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Please join me in congratulating Linda on her retirement and wishing her all the best.”