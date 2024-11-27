News Briefs

City of Everett Annual Toy Drive is Underway

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will once again be collecting new and unwrapped toys for Everett families this holiday season. Drop off your donation by Thursday, Dec. 12, at Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway, on the first floor during regular business hours.

Each year for the past 17 years, the City accepts donations of unwrapped toys from individuals and organizations to distribute to Everett families in need of assistance so they can have an opportunity to have a joyous holiday season. Last year, the City of Everett was able to serve hundreds of families and children thanks to the gracious donations made by all those who participated.

“Everett is such a strong community filled with compassionate and caring people, and it really shows during the holiday season,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Every year, City officials, businesses and residents alike join together and support our Toy Drive. These donations are a true example of the spirit of the season and of what the holidays should be about – giving, sharing, and helping those in need. So please, be sure to donate a toy for a family in Everett.”

For more information, please contact the Constituent Services Department at 617-394-2270.

‘Sounds of Christmas’ Will Play in St. Anthony’s Church December 15

Music Director Robert Lehmann and the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra will make their Christmastime visit to Revere on Sunday, December 15 when they perform the annual Robert A. Marra Memorial “Sounds of Christmas” concert at St. Anthony’s Church. Concert time is 4 p.m.

Admission to the concert is free for all who bring a generous donation of non-perishable food to benefit the Revere Food Pantry.

The Concert is jointly sponsored by Bocchino Insurance Company, NeighborHealth, Massport, Xfinity, Astound, and Action Emergency Management.

Revere’s Sounds of Christmas Concert dates back to 1976. It was renamed in 2002 in memory of Revere resident and former Revere High teacher Robert A. Marra, a charter member of the North Shore Philharmonic and the Orchestra’s concertmaster for 50 years