City of Everett Celebrates Brazilian Culture at Oliveira’s Restaurant

The City of Everett, in partnership with Oliveira’s Steak Bar & Grill in Everett, recently hosted a celebration of Brazilian culture entitled “A Taste of Brazil.”

Those who attended had the opportunity to partake in a sampling of Brazilian food and music. The event also provided the opportunity for attendees to share about Brazilian culture and Everett’s rich Brazilian community.

“I’m glad we were able to once again recognize and celebrate our wonderful Brazilian community here in the City of Everett,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this another fun and informative celebration of Everett’s many cultures and diversity that make our City so strong.”