Almost Time: Cornelio Announces Early Voting Schedule for State, U.S. Presidential Election

Special to the Independent

Sergio Cornelio, city clerk and chairman of the Everett Election Commission, has announced that early voting for the State and U.S. Presidential Election will begin this Saturday, Oct. 19 in the George Keverian Room on the third floor at City Hall.

Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots at the location which will be open each day until Friday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

The voter rolls have increased by close to 1,000 new voters in 2024.

“We’re fast approaching 24,000 registered voters in Everett,” said Cornelio. “We’ve had a fairly decent influx of people registering to vote over the last few weeks. There’s some excitement and people are registering to vote rapidly.”

Cornelio expects a turnout of 15,000-16,000 voters for the Nov. 5 election. “It will be in the range of 65-70 percent,” he predicted.

Everett’s all-Democratic state delegation of Sen. Sal DiDomenico and Reps. Joseph McGonagle, Dan Ryan, and Judith Garcia are unopposed in their respective contests, with no Republican candidates on the ballot.

Cornelio said his election team is ready for the early voting process and the big day on Tuesday, Nov. 5 when America a new President of the United States will be elected.

“Our team is working diligently and we’re ready as we’re going to be,” said Cornelio. “We’re working weekends, so there are no days off for the next three weeks.”