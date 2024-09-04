Much-anticipated Vote on Renovations to Old EHS Building Set for Monday

By Cary Shuman

The City Council, returning to its regular schedule of meetings, is expected to vote on borrowing $72 million to create a junior high academy at the old Everett High School on Broadway at its meeting Monday night.

In a presentation at a Council meeting, Supt. of Schools William Hart proposed that the old EHS building be transformed into an academy that would house all seventh and eighth grade students in the city. That plan would also alleviate some of the overcrowded conditions throughout the school district. Mayor Carlo DeMaria has voiced his support for the junior high academy.

The Council did vote to appropriate $10 million in APRA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for roof repairs to the building at an Aug. 19 special meeting but postponed the vote on the $72 million order.

The measure will need a super-majority (eight councilors to vote ‘yes’) for it to pass.

Council President Robert Van Campen, who was unable to participate in the Aug. 19 meeting due to a bout with COVID, said in an interview that he was looking forward to asking questions about the project at Monday’s meeting.

“I entered public service to solve problems,” said Van Campen. “It would be irresponsible to allow our current school overcrowding crisis to continue unabated and unaddressed.

“As the City Council takes this matter up for consideration, my hope is that the concerns of our school community, as well as those Ward 5 residents who are directly impacted, are heard. While our best option may be to reclaim the former EHS as a renovated, first-class learning environment for our seventh and eighth graders, it is imperative that this facility only be used for school purposes. I have expressed my views, and those of my constituents to Mayor DeMaria and Supt. Hart, and look forward to further public discussion before a final vote is taken.”

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers said she will be supporting the motion.

“I plan on voting in favor of the old Everett High School renovation project, as voting to approve the roof repairs was contingent to this proposal,” said Rogers. “It is necessary for the Council to prioritize the ongoing school space shortage. The old Everett High School building provides a unique opportunity to offer classroom space in a centrally located area of the city, utilize an existing building, and prevents us from being forced to consider less desirable solutions such as modulars.”