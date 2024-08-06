Councilor Martins Seeks Hiring of Liaison to Assist Small Businesses

By Cary Shuman

Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins will make a motion at the next City Council meeting requesting a discussion with Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s Administration about the city’s economic development plans.

Martins will also ask that the city consider hiring a business coordinator whose primary responsibility would be assisting small businesses in the city.

In March, Martins attended the National League of Cities Conference in Washington, D.C. where she joined municipal leaders from cities across the United States. One of the workshops in which she participated focused on economic development planning.

Martins has been a strong advocate for small businesses during her tenure on the Council. She wants the City to make a larger investment in small businesses, noting that some of these businesses “have been getting hurt by the ongoing construction work.”

“Currently we don’t have a dedicated small business development person to assist these business owners,” said Martins. “I want to schedule a meeting with the City and business owners so they can share their concerns with the Administration.”

Martins views the small business coordinator serving as a liaison to the city “who would communicate with our businesses regarding grants and incentives.”

“We need to fill this gap in investing and elevating the income in our community, both serving our residents and investing in our businesses,” said Martins. “Before the arrival of the Encore resort/casino and everything else, it’s been the small businesses that bring life to the City and contribute to the City. A lot of them own the buildings that they operate out of, so we need to invest back in these businesses so they can thrive. We should help our small businesses become more successful and in turn they would generate more revenue for the City.”

Martins noted that Tess Kohanski served in a similar position as a small business liaison prior to COVID-19.

Interestingly, Martins said she would support the Everett Square revitalization project (she was one of six councilors who voted against the plan at the last Council meeting) if there were more parking spaces made available in the area.

“You will always find me voting on the side of progress, improving the city, and making things better,” said Martins. “I do support revitalizing Everett Square. I just couldn’t support the current plan as presented, because I think it needs to include adding more parking spaces.”