City Encourages and Reminds Local Organizations to apply for ARPA Funds by Aug. 9 Deadline

Local Everett organizations have until August 9th to apply for American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) grant funds that must be awarded by December 31, 2024.

The City of Everett has allocated $11.2M to fund projects and programs that directly benefit the residents of Everett and help in the recovery of the negative impacts created or exacerbated by COVID-19. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan Act (”ARPA”), is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the 117th United States Congress and signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021.

The City of Everett has partnered with a multicultural marketing firm, ASG, to conduct community outreach and create awareness of these funding opportunities throughout Everett. Everett officials have organized multiple touchpoints with residents, including business walks to inform the community before the deadline. Interested applicants can learn more about how to apply through hybrid information sessions conducted in Spanish, Portuguese and English.

“These funds have the potential to help our small businesses and local organizations that support our residents, and I urge all organizations and businesses to consider applying so we can build a stronger Everett with this funding,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Current and future Everett residents will see major impacts of our investment in the city.”

Local agencies (for-profit, non-profit, civic groups, or service providers) can apply for funding to carry out ARPA-eligible projects and programs on behalf of the city. With assistance from the community as well as the city’s ARPA Advisory Panel, Everett has allocated $11.2M to the following initiatives:

Public Health Programs – 4.3M

Housing Assistance Programs – 3.7M

Education and Childcare Assistance Programs – 1.4M

Food Assistance Programs – 1.1M

Economic Recovery programs for Small Business and Non-Profits – 745k The Commonwealth designated Everett as one of four communities that were disproportionately impacted by the virus, and this additional funding was designated to support critical local COVID response and recovery efforts.