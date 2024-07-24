Greystar Breaks Ground on Latest Everett Development at 201 Mill Road

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing and commercial properties throughout the world, and locally in Greater Boston, announced that they have broken ground on the second phase of the 1690 Revere Beach Parkway development, branded as Juniper. Juniper is part of a two-phase, 741-unit development in the fast-growing Commercial Triangle district of Everett, Mass.

Phase I, announced today as Jade, will deliver 325 units upon completion in early 2025. Juniper is set for completion in mid-2026 and will deliver 416 units. Combined, the residential communities, designed by CUBE 3, will provide 850 parking spaces, over 10,500 square feet of retail space, and 22,800 square feet of highly attractive amenities for residents.

Juniper, along with Greystar’s other residential developments in the Commercial Triangle, represents a more than $880 million investment in the city and will help to usher in a new era for the district, with transit-oriented residential, retail, and pedestrian corridors. Greystar’s Mason opened last year and delivered 330 units at nearby 101 Mill Road. Additional communities include Maxwell (384 units) and the newly opened Anthem Everett (450 units). Juniper will deliver as Greystar’s fifth phase of projects in the neighborhood, finalizing the development corridor on Vale Street. Combined, these projects will deliver more than 100 affordable units to Everett.

“Juniper, alongside our numerous Everett developments, will transform and rejuvenate the city’s streetscape while bringing hundreds of new housing opportunities to current and future residents,” said Gary Kerr, Senior Managing Director of Development at Greystar. “Greystar remains committed to our efforts in the Commercial Triangle District’s emergence as a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood and look forward to continuing our work in this community.”

Amenities of the seven-story building will include three distinctly themed interior courtyards, an extensive fitness room, a golf simulator lounge, and bike storage with a Bluebikes rental station. Juniper is only a seven-minute walk from the Chelsea MBTA station, which offers access to the Silver Line and Commuter Rail. Chelsea Station is the only MBTA station that provides direct access to South Station and North Station, as well as to the Seaport and multiple bus lines. Juniper also offers proximity to Encore Boston Harbor casino and is poised to benefit from the future MBTA Silver Line Extension project that will provide connectivity to Charlestown’s Sullivan Square Orange Line station and the bustling Assembly Square district.

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $300 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 996,700 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $78 billion of assets under management, including over $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.