Fire Captain James Lewis credited for lifesaving action at Hancock St. fire

An Everett fire captain is being credited for his lifesaving actions during a July 3 fire at a triple-decker at 140 Hancock Street.

Fire Captain James Lewis rushed into the burning structure at the corner of Hancock and Tappan Streets and rescued a three-year-old girl who was on the third floor.

Lewis, a 26-year veteran of the department, was first on scene from Engine 2 out of the Hancock Street fire station, according to Deputy Fire Chief Craig Hardy.

“Capt. Lewis went inside the home to do an investigation, heard a child crying on the third floor, and proceeded to the rescue,” said Hardy. “He got on his hands and knees, found the stairway, got the child out, and 100 percent saved that child’s life. Capt. Lewis made a heroic effort. This was outstanding work by him.”

Jesse Winocour and Jason Papa, employees of the Everett Department of Public Works, drew commendation for their efforts in assisting the firefighters.

“We tried, we tried to go in, but there was too much smoke, too much fire. I couldn’t breathe.” Winocour told the Boston Globe. “But that firefighter [Capt. Lewis], he went up there and saved the little girl. He’s a hero.”

(Information from The Boston Globe was used in the compilation of this story).