Appreciation: Robert ‘Bob’ Richman, Beloved EPS Teacher, 88

Eric Richman not only got to experience the love and guidance of his father, Robert “Bob” Richman, throughout his childhood, but Eric also saw his dad’s amazing ability to connect with his classmates as a beloved teacher in Everett and inspire his fellow campers in summer camp in Maine as its amiable director.

Robert “Bob” Richman, a beloved teacher and guidance counselor in the Everett school district for 36 years, died on June 29, 2024. He was 88.

Mr. Richman was a ninth-grade science teacher at Parlin Junior High for much of his distinguished tenure before becoming a guidance counselor and founder of the conflict resolution/mediation department at Everett High School. A man of many skills, he was also widely respected as a certified baseball umpire and football referee throughout the region.

Bob Richman and Gilda Richman were married for 62 years. Together they raised two children, Eric Richman and Alyse (Richman) Barbash, who inherited their father’s magnetic personality and day-to-day kindness to others.

Eric Richman and his wife, Susan Richman, were seniors at Everett High School when they took as an elective a meteorology class taught by Mr. Richman, a Boston University graduate who went on to receive his master’s degree from Salem State University.

“My father loved being a teacher and helping kids,” said Eric. “He was a baseball coach at Everett High on Ralph Cecere’s staff. He also owned a children’s camp [Camp Lakeridge] in Maine for 10 years and worked before that at Camp Litchaven in New Hampshire.

“I spent all those summers at camp with my father,” recalled Eric. “I was a camper. I became a counselor. I was a maintenance guy. I taught sailing.”

Mr. Richman’s congenial manner of making sure that each camper was enjoying his summer to its fullest still resonates with camp alumni.

“Mr. Richman was just a fabulous person and I have so many great memories of my summer at his camp,” said Eric Glassoff, one of Eric Richman’s childhood friends. “I really believe that because of Mr. Richman being such a positive person, having such a wonderful sense of humor, and making that summer so special, I send my own children to summer camp today.”

Gilda Richman said after her husband retired from the Everett schools, he became a volunteer at the Leonard Florence Center for Living at Admiral’s Hill, helping to counsel residents and their families.

Gilda also recalled her husband’s time at the Center when he suffered a spinal cord stroke 28 years ago.

Eric Richman said his father’s rehabilitation from the stroke was an example of the positive attitude he exhibited each day of his life.

“When they told my father he would never walk again, he basically said, ‘watch me’’’ recalled Eric. “He went to rehab and he fought and fought, and ended up walking with two canes, and continuing to drive for many years. No matter what obstacle was put in front of him, he was always looking at the positive side of it.”

Mr. Richard spent the final days of his glorious life at the Leonard Florence Center for Living. At the age of 86, Gilda Richman serves admirably as the chairperson of the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare Board of Directors.

“My father loved when his grandchildren and great-grandchildren visited him at the Center,” said Eric. “He was very independent so he would get on this motorized scooter and go to the other buildings where he would sing in the concerts with Jimmy Honohan there and at the Katzman Center for Living. He performed right up until last weekend.”

“Bob was from Revere, and I was from Brighton,” said Gilda, remembering their first meeting. “A friend of ours fixed us up on a date.”

Mr. Richman leaves two children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Interestingly, two of Bob and Gilda Richman’s granddaughters, elementary school guidance counselor Samantha Grant and fifth grade teacher Lindsay Barbash, work in the Everett school system. In their thoughtful tributes to their grandfather at his funeral service Sunday, the two young women proudly apprised the assemblage of , “how so many people looked up to Mr. Richman and how wonderful a person he was.”

Mr. Richman was understandably very proud to see his own legacy of excellence in teaching and guidance counseling being carried on by members of his family.