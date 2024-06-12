MC’s Make-A-Wish Club grants its 6th wish and raises over $67,000

Kayden, 18, from Stoughton, has faced significant challenges over the past year as he undergoes treatments for bone cancer. Despite these difficulties, he maintains a passion for chemistry, his favorite subject, and finds joy in outdoor activities such as camping, playing basketball, and spending time with his family. In addition to these pursuits, Kayden enjoys watching action movies and playing video games, which help him keep a routine and find comfort during his treatment.

Malden Catholic’s Make-A-Wish Club presented a check for $12,549 to Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island to provide Kayden with a trip to Hawaii where he traveled into the depths of the sea on a submarine ride, visiting Pearl Harbor to learn more about the historic site and attending a luau to experience local culture. This will be MC’s Make-A-Wish Club’s 6th Wish in 6 years, raising over $67,000 in total.

At the ceremony, MC’s Make-A-Wish Club Co-Presidents, Clodagh Duffy and Colum Flood presented the check to Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island Senior Manager of Corporate and Community Partnerships, Mariame Sano. Also present at the event were Malden’s Mayor Gary Christenson, MC President John K. Thornburg, MC Make-A-Wish Club members, Club Co-Moderators, Brother Puccio and Eilish O’Brien and special guest, Olivia, from Everett and a Make-A-Wish recipient who had her special wish come true when she got to meet Katy Perry and attend her concert in 2017.

According to Mariame, “The efforts of the students, parents, and staff at Malden Catholic to support a local child suffering from an illness are truly remarkable. This collective contribution highlights the incredible strength and compassion that can be harnessed when a community unites for a common cause. It serves as a powerful testament to the impact we can make when we come together to support those in need.”

Over the last 6 years, Malden Catholic Make-A-Wish Club members and parents have joined together to raise money through a variety of events, including an Irish Dance, selling frozen bon bons, an ice cream social, dress down days and volleyball tournament. Individual contributors have also contributed to the wishes that were granted to children in need.

Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since 1987, the organization has granted more than 8,500 wishes for children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. wish.org/massri.