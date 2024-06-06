City of Everett Holds Monthly Lunch and Learn

The City of Everett recently held its Lunch and Learn for the month of May at Everett City Hall. This month’s program featured guest panelists to discuss mental health in the workplace, schools and beyond.

City employees were pleased to be joined by Taiany Goulart, senior consultant/wellness coach at Walker Solutions and former social emotional learning specialist at Everett Public Schools (EPS); Sean Kiley, principal of the Devens School; Eric Mazzeo, assistant director of youth substance abuse prevention for the City of Everett’s Youth Development and Enrichment Department; and EPS Teacher Brian Wallace.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, participants learned about the importance of discussing mental health with youth and adults and providing mental health services in schools and the workplace. The featured panelists talked about how they prioritize mental health when working with those they serve.

Lunch and Learn is a monthly program created and moderated by the City of Everett’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department. The program is an opportunity for City employees to come together, share ideas and experiences, and discuss new topics while enjoying lunch. The series is a part of the City’s commitment to engage, educate and elevate.