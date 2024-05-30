DiDomenico Secures Millions in the Final Senate 2025 Budget

Special to the Independent

Last Thursday, Senator Sal DiDomenico and his Massachusetts Senate colleagues unanimously approved a $57.999 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25). Following robust and spirited debate, the Senate adopted several of Senator DiDomenico’s amendments, adding millions of dollars in spending for statewide initiatives and local priorities that will directly benefit constituents in his district and residents around the Commonwealth.

The budget builds on the Senate’s commitment to fiscal responsibility while delivering historic levels of investment in every level of education, regional equity, and mental health, reflecting the Chamber’s commitment to creating a more affordable, equitable, and competitive Commonwealth. Senator DiDomenico’s amendments will support working families by expanding access to food, clothing, quality education and workforce training.

“This budget is a victory for people of all backgrounds and income levels in my district and throughout the Commonwealth,” said Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I am proud to bring millions of dollars to my district for organizations and programs that provide vital services for our residents. These investments will create new opportunities for people of all ages in our communities, support projects that will improve lives and ensure all our children can build the bright futures they deserve.”

Statewide DiDomenico Amendments

$3.5 million to expand the annual clothing allowance for low-income families. This investment will give families $500 per child to purchase the clothes they need every year.

$250,000 for operations services for the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program.

Senator DiDomenico also successfully advocated for the $42 million that was included for food services in this program.

$300,000 for Operation A.B.L.E. of Greater Boston to provide basic workforce and skills training, employment services and job re-entry support to older workers.

Require the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education to gather data on sex & relationship education in our schools. This will help our state government understand how we can best support our schools to ensure our children have the information they need to protect their health and form respectful relationships.

Local DiDomenico Amendments

$25,000 for the John F. Kennedy Family Service Center for educational programming and family engagement.

$25,000 for East End House to provide comprehensive support services for families.

$25,000 for Cambridge Economic Opportunity Committee for economic stability and mobility services

$25,000 for Transition House to address domestic violence through intervention and prevention

$25,000 for Margaret Fuller House for community advancement programming

$25,000 for The Spot to provide materials and services to residents in need

$25,000 for the Eliot Family Resource Center for comprehensive community-based services and resources

$25,000 for La Comunidad to support community programming and services

$25,000 to the Everett Haitian Community Center for community programming, resources and services

$25,000 for Chelsea Black Community for community-based services and resources

$50,000 for Community Action Programs Inter-City for economic stability and mobility services

$25,000 for Chelsea Restoration Corporation to promote home ownership for low-to-moderate income residents in Chelsea and the surrounding areas

$25,000 for Harvest on Vine Food Pantry to provide food resources and services

$50,000 for the theater program at Cambridge Public Schools

$50,000 for the music program at Everett High School

$25,000 for the music program at Chelsea High School

$25,000 to the Everett Public Schools for student-led environmental initiatives

$25,000 for Girls on the Run Greater Boston to provide social-emotional learning and physical activity curriculum to elementary and middle school-aged girls in the cities of Chelsea, Everett, and Cambridge, and in Charlestown

$25,000 to For Kids Only Afterschool for a pilot workforce development program to support programming for low-income and at-risk children and educators

$25,000 for the Bunker Hill Monument Association regarding the history of the Bunker Hill Monument

$25,000 for Courageous Sailing for youth programming and enrichment opportunities

As the Commonwealth adjusts to a changing economic landscape and ongoing tax revenue volatility, the FY25 budget adheres to disciplined and responsible fiscal stewardship. It does not raise taxes, nor does it draw down available reserves from the Stabilization Fund or the Transitional Escrow Fund, while at the same time judicially utilizing one-time resources to maintain balance.

The Senate’s budget continues responsible and sustainable planning for the future by continuing to grow the Rainy Day Fund, already at a historic high of over $8 billion. The Senate’s proposal would build the Commonwealth’s reserves to a healthy balance in excess of $9 billion at the close of FY25.

A conference committee will now be appointed to reconcile differences between the versions of the budget passed by the Senate and House of Representatives.