DeMaria Administration Awarded GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The award, which represents a significant achievement, reflects the commitment of the City of Everett and its staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation that are designed to assess how well the budget serves as: • A policy document; • A financial plan; • An operations guide; • A communications device. A proficient rating must be received in all four of these categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within these categories, to receive the award. The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of more than 22,500 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. “We look forward to continue to be recognized as a leading community in providing exemplary financial reporting through our budget presentations,” said Mayor DeMaria. “As an administration, it is my goal to enhance and promote quality government management for the benefit of the residents and businesses in the City of Everett.”