News Briefs

Everett High School to Host Financial Literacy Fair in Partnership with Stickball

Everett High School is proud to announce its collaboration with Stickball (stickball.biz), a leading education technology platform dedicated to fostering financial literacy and workforce readiness. The event, scheduled for April 24, at 9:30 a.m., at the Everett High School Auditorium, 100 Elm Street, marks a significant milestone in the school’s commitment to empowering students and the community with essential financial skills.

Stickball offers interactive lessons and personalized guidance, tailored to the needs of students and professionals alike, to facilitate informed decision-making in financial matters. With a mission to promote financial literacy across all stages of life, Stickball has emerged as an industry leader in providing accessible and engaging educational resources.

As part of the Financial Literacy Fair, Devin McCourty, esteemed Advisor on Stickball’s Board, will address students on the pivotal role of early financial education in shaping empowered citizens. McCourty’s insights will underscore the importance of laying a strong foundation of financial literacy skills to navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape successfully.

The event will also be graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Massachusetts State Senator Sal DiDomenico, Massachusetts Representative Joseph McGonagle Jr., Everett Schools Superintendent William Hart, and EHS Principal Dennis Lynch, alongside other town and government officials. Their participation reflects the broader community’s commitment to promoting financial literacy and ensuring equitable access to essential resources.

Through this collaborative effort, Everett High School and Stickball aspire to equip students and the community with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed financial decisions, thereby fostering greater economic empowerment and resilience.

Council on Aging Events and Programs for May

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) will host the following events and programs at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street) throughout the month of May:

• Friday, May 3: “Make Your Own Taco Day” at 11 a.m. in celebration of Cinco De Mayo. The COA will offer a taco bar featuring many food items that can be used to build your own taco.

• Friday, May 10: The May Senior Social at 11:45 a.m. A catered meal with tortellini soup, garden salad, roasted stuffed pork loin, coffee and dessert will be served. Dance to Mr. Palace himself, DJ Chris Fiore.

• Thursday, May 16: “Dance Party Thursday” at 12:45 p.m. with Everett’s own DJ Tommy Sheehan who will spin all your favorite dance tunes to enjoy.

• Thursday, May 23: Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month at 11 a.m. with entertainment and food. This event is limited to 100 people.

Movies for the month of May. All movies will take place at 12:30 p.m. with free refreshments.

• Thursday, May 2: A showing of “Lisa Frankenstein.”

• Thursday, May 9: A showing of “Freud’s Last Session.”

• Thursday, May 23: A showing of “Ordinary Angels.”

• Thursday, May 30: A showing of “Accidental Texan.”

For additional information about any of these events and programs, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.

Council on Aging Announces Trip to Saratoga Springs, NY

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has planned a trip to Saratoga Springs, New York that will take place from Wednesday, July 24 through Friday, July 26.

This trip includes transportation, lodging for two nights, two breakfast meals, one luncheon cruise, reserved seating at Saratoga Race Course (horse racing). Additionally, the trip will include a tour of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, a local guided tour of Saratoga, and time at the casino and Lake George.

The trip is limited to the first 40 people who register. For more details, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center or call Cathi directly at 617-394-2323.