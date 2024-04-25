Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, April 29th at 6:00 pm. In Marie Benedict & Victoria Christopher Murray’s The Personal Librarian, an extraordinary woman must go to great lengths to preserve her carefully crafted white identity in a racist world. For ages 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, April 30th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Blackstone Valley Veggie Growers: Companion Planting & Design, Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday May 4th at 11:00 am. Some plants just naturally grow better next to others and some just don’t. Learn what keeps the peace in your garden. No registration required.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, April 29th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, May 1st at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class Parlin Children’s Room. Wed- nesday, May 1, at 3 p.m. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Children’s Room. Thursday, May 2nd and Friday, May 3rd at 11am. Join us for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Crafternoon Parlin children’s arts and crafts area. Join us on Thursday, May 2nd at 3pm for a fun craft project and story time, and let your imagination run free! Suggested ages 5 and up.

Fluency Fun Fridays! Parlin Children’s Room. Friday, May 3rd at 3pm. Level up your fluency game! Join Mrs. McAuliffe for an afternoon of fun board games like Scrabble and Bananagrams, word searches and crossword puzzles. Suggested ages 5-12.

Shute Adult and Teens

Teen Book Group, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, April 30th at 3 PM. Join our Teen Book Group! This month, we will be reading An Ember in the Ashes by Sabba Tahir. Light snacks and beverages will be generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. For ages 14-18. Copies are limited, pick up your copy at the Shute Library soon!

Resume Assistance, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. Fridays by appointment only.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only on Fridays. Please call the Shute Library to register for an appointment.