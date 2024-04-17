Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, April 23rd at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Chess Club, Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, April 24th at 3pm. Play, learn, and practice chess. All ages and skills welcome!

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, April 25th at 12pm. In Lisa Gardner’s Live to Tell, four family members have been brutally murdered. The lives of three women unfold and connect as sins from the past emerge. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, April 27th at 12pm. Come and practice the ancient art of paper folding. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

In honor of Earth Day the Children’s Room will have an estimation jar at the front door display area. We will accept guesstimates all week and announce the winner on Friday April 26th.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, April 22nd from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some non-guided Lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, April 24th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, April 24th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Children’s Room. Thursday, April 25th and Friday, April 26th at 11am. Join us on Thursday and Fridays at 11am with Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Fluency Fun Fridays! Parlin Children’s Room. Friday, April 26th at 3 pm. Level up your fluency game! Join Mrs. McAuliffe for an afternoon of fun board games like Scrabble and Bananagrams, word searches and crossword puzzles. Suggested ages 5-12.

The Great Everett Jewelry Exchange! Parlin Meeting Room, Saturday, April 27th. Pre-show for ticket holders, 11 am to 12 pm. Open to Everyone, 12 pm to 2 pm. You’ve all cleaned for spring and donated costume jewelry you don’t want. But someone does! And you might find something wonderful for a Mother’s Day gift or a grad you know. You might find something for yourself!

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Assistance, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. Fridays by appointment only.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department.Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only on Fridays. Please call the Shute Library to register for an appointment.