Seamark Seafood and Cocktails Opens at Encore Boston Harbor

Carver Road Hospitality, an investor, developer, operator, and marketer of top-tier hospitality concepts, is pleased to announce that Seamark Seafood & Cocktails opened Friday, April 12. A contemporary interpretation of New England’s timeless seafood dining experience, Seamark blends tradition with innovation, highlighted by Carver Road Hospitality’s signature service excellence and commitment to culinary mastery. The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 5:00p until 11:00p and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:00p until 2:00a. Seamark will introduce Sunday Brunch on April 21 from 10:00a until 4:00p.

• THE CULINARY PROGRAM: With a focus on elevated New England seafood and local ingredients, Seamark’s culinary program is skillfully helmed by James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. Schlow continues to highlight Carver Road Hospitality’s commitment to elevated-yet-friendly hospitality while working with the culinary team to implement a menu that captivates and delights Seamark guests. The menu showcases seafood-centric recipes that highlights New England’s coastal bounty while appealing to the varied palates of Encore Boston Harbor guests from both near and far.

• THE BEVERAGE PROGRAM: Expertly curated by Carver Road Hospitality’s Vice President of Beverage & Hospitality Culture, Francesco Lafranconi, Seamark’s cocktail program draws from lore and legend intertwined with New England’s seafaring history. The beverage menu offers a wide variety of beer and wine, alongside a selection of classic and signature cocktails. Guests have the opportunity to explore ports of call around the globe, featuring spirits and flavors collected oceans away.

• THE DESIGN: Situated adjacent to the resort’s Garden Lobby and across from the stunning Ferris wheel, the welcoming and luxurious restaurant is designed by the award-winning architecture and design firm Rockwell Group. Their concept explores the riches of the oceans and the maritime history of the area. The chic and nautically-inspired space includes an 82-seat main dining room, a 30-seat alcove dining room, 41-seat showcase bar and lounge, 34-seat outdoor terrace, 21-seat corridor terrace, and 16-seat private dining room. Each room is infused with unexpected historic details and references that tell a different story from the oversized mast-inspired lights in the dining room to the stacked treasury cabinets at the bar to the custom vintage map mural in the speakeasy.

• THE SPEAKEASY: Hidden behind the rear wall of Seamark, Old Wives’ Tale is a concealed speakeasy featuring a specialty food and drink menu alongside intriguing antiques and gadgets that add a unique element of detail to this secret space. From the oceanic glassware to creative garnishes, every detail has been carefully curated to immerse guests in the mystique of the sea while mixologists craft a collection of cocktails that pay homage to the essence of the ocean. To complement the captivating flavors, Old Wives’ Tale offers a selection of small plates featuring fresh seafood delicacies.

“Seamark is not only an important expansion for Carver Road Hospitality but it’s also very personal for me,” says Carver Road Hospitality co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sean Christie. “As a Boston native, I got my start and worked in the food and beverage industry in the area for years before moving to Las Vegas. And, during my time as a Wynn executive, I saw the Encore Boston Harbor site secured and watched the property develop and evolve, so it’s all come full circle,” says Christie. Dining reservations are available at Seamark Seafood & Cocktails (seamarkencore.com). Additional details and updates can be viewed at seamarkencore.com and via the restaurant’s social media channels @SeamarkEncore. For more information about Seamark