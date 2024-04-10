News Everett Kiwanis Donates to Evelyn’s Little Public Libraries Network by Independent Staff • April 10, 2024 • 0 Comments The Everett Kiwanis recently donated $1,000 to Evelyn Gayhart to establish a new little public library in the City of Everett. Evelyn established her first public library over four years ago. Since then, she has created three more. With the Kiwanis donation, Evelyn will create a fifth little public library in Everett. The intent is to locate it in Glendale Park near the high school. Good luck Evelyn and keep up the great work! Presenting the Kiwanis donation was President Fred Capone, accompanied by members of the Board of Directors and many Club members.