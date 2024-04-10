City Launches Sensory-Friendly Open Gym Initiative

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Youth Development and Enrichment Department has launched Sensory-Friendly Open Gym hours at the Recreation Center.

The new program will offer a welcoming and inclusive open gym that is suitable to youth ages 5 to 18 with sensory friendly and adaptive programming needs. During the program, the gym will feature dim lighting, low noise, sensory-friendly equipment, low sensory space and designated break areas. A guardian for each participant is required for this program.

The Youth Development and Enrichment Department and the Everett Youth Commission recently met at the Recreation Center to plan and review upcoming programming for Everett youth. From left: Assistant Director of Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Eric Mazzeo, Assistant Director of Recreation Mike DiPietro, Everett Youth Commission Chairperson Holly Garcia, and Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo.

“We are thrilled to launch our new sensory-friendly open gym initiative at the Recreation Center, providing a welcoming space for all members of our community to enjoy physical activity and social interaction,” said Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo. “This program represents our department’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that everyone feels valued and supported in our recreational offerings.”

“All of the members of the youth commission are delighted that we are taking the steps necessary to be more inclusive for the youth in our community,” said Everett Youth Commission Chairperson Holly Garcia. “There is a need for this project and we are looking forward to welcoming those who will utilize this new program.”

The sensory-friendly open gym hours will take place on Mondays and Fridays, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Everett Recreation Center (47 Elm Street). The program will run from April 8 to June 7. Registration is required to participate. To register, please visit EverettRecandEnrich.com and navigate to the programs tab to learn more.