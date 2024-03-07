Vision, Mission, and Accomplishment: EHS Holds VOG Recognition Awards Ceremony

Special to the Independent

Everett High School hosted the second installment in its year-long Vision of the Graduate (VOG) Recognition Awards program, which directly connects to the efforts undertaken during the recently completed accreditation process.

Vision of the Graduate Recognition Award winners Alexander Angulo, Carolynn Avalos, Adam Bousbaa, Bryan Castro, Keon Lee, Gabriel Morais, Thalia Patino Molano, Gabriela Rivera, Vaulande Sainte, Kenton Tran, and Danica Pham, are pictured with EHS teacher Theresa Venezia, EHS Principal Dennis Lynch, Superintendent William Hart, Health and Wellness Coordinator Julie Ann Whitson, and ELA Department Chair Ryan McGowan. (Not pictured are recipients Anthony Masucci, and Makenzie Powers).

Thirteen (13) Everett High School (EHS) students received VOG Recognition Awards for Innovation during a ceremony inside the EHS Library on Thursday, February 29, 2024. They were nominated by one of their teachers for demonstrating “Curiosity, Creativity, Initiative, Resourcefulness, and Passion.”

February’s winners, and nominating teachers, are as follows:

Alexander Angulo (Nominating Teacher: Tim Callahan)

Carolynn Avalos (Therese Venezia)

Adam Bousbaa (Christine Fallon)

Bryan Castro (Jamie Shiv-Haffner)

Keon Lee (Rodney Landaverde)

Gabriel Morais (Andrea Kendrick)

Thalia Patino Molano (Candice Spencer)

Gabriela Rivera (Marc Canillas)

Vaulande Sainte (Hannah Walsh)

Kenton Tran (Malcolm Paradise)

Danica Pham (Siobhan Sullivan)

Anthony Masucci (Dr. Anna Seiders)

Makenzie Powers (Dr. Anna Seiders)

Throughout 2023, EHS participated in the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) accreditation process. While NEASC’s formal decision will be released and shared with the community later this year, the process has already yielded important results. Chief among them was the creation of the VOG, which states:

Everett High School graduates will be: Resilient, Innovative, Self-Aware, Empowered, and Service-Minded.

To embed the VOG into the school’s culture, accreditation leaders — Health and Wellness Coordinator Julie Ann Whitson and English Language Arts Department Chair Ryan McGowan — established the awards program for students who exemplify the characteristics of the VOG. They launched the effort with January’s “Resiliency” award presentation, in which six students were recognized in Principal Dennis Lynch’s office.

February’s celebration was moved to the EHS Library and was expanded to honor 13 students. Ms. Whitson introduced the students, and Mr. McGowan read the nominations written by their teachers.

The nominating teachers wrote descriptions about the students, which were read by Mr. McGowan. The recipients received colorful certificates and Target gift cards.

Also new this month: the teachers who nominated students were entered into a raffle for an EHS blanket. This month’s winner was Mark Canilas.