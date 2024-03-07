DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Kickoff Roast This Friday, March 8

Special to the Independent

The top elected officials in Massachusetts will join host State Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett) at the head table for the Annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Friday, March 8 beginning at 6:30pm at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus in Charlestown. This has become of the most anticipated events of the year.

The annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is one of the most popular St. Patrick’s Day traditions in the Greater Boston area.

In addition to Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, over 75 federal, state, an elected officials have confirmed they will join State Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett) at the head table at the annual political kick-off of the St. Patrick’s Day roast including: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Massachusetts State Senate President Karen Spilka, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Cambridge Mayor Denise Simmons, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, Middlesex County Clerk of Courts Michael Sullivan, Governor’s Councilor Terry Kennedy and more!

In addition to a traditional Irish dinner, the night will include live Irish music, bagpipers, and Boston’s best comedians to enhance the political humor. There will also be complimentary valet parking at the event.

This year’s Golden Shamrock Award recipient is Catherine D’Amato, the CEO of the Greater Boston Food Bank. She will be honored for her steadfast and tireless work to fight food insecurity throughout our region. Catherine is a national leader on closing the hunger gap and has been instrumental in President Biden’s White House Challenge to End Hunger And Build Healthy Communities.

This event is one of the most popular St. Patrick's Day traditions in the Greater Boston area and Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston), the host of the Annual South Boston St. Patrick's Day Breakfast, will also be at the event.

For tickets ($40.00 per person) and event information, please call (617) 387-3327. Proceeds will go to The DiDomenico Foundation, which funds educational scholarships for graduating high school students, as well as a large toy drive during the holiday season for domestic violence and homeless shelters throughout the Greater Boston.