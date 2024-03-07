Rep. McGonagle Announces for Re-Election

Rep. Joe McGonagle has announced he will be seeking re-election for seat in the House of Representatives for the 28th Middlesex District. He will be seeking a seat for his sixth term in State office after previously holding positions within the City of Everett. McGonagle currently serves as Chair of the House Committee on Operations, Facilities and Building Security and also sits on the Joint Committee on Education and Public Safety & Homeland Security. He is an active participant of the Irish-American Legislator Caucus, Gateway Cities Caucus and Food Systems Caucus among others.

“I am beyond thrilled to be running once again for re-election,” said McGonagle. “It is the honor of my life to represent the great City of Everett which I have always called home. Throughout my years, I have seen how much positive change can be made by capable representation on Beacon Hill and I truly believe I am the man for the job. My experience, my relationships and my commitment to Everett have all created great success during my five terms. I would be grateful to receive your vote and support in this upcoming election to keep Everett going strong.”

In this current and past sessions, McGonagle has worked for funding for the City through food insecurity programs, police and fire updates, the creation of a boat launch and boathouse on the Malden River, a first time homebuyers program, substance abuse counselors, affordable rental assistance and many more. His legislative priorities include seniors, public safety and education, among many others. This session, he has filed and advocated for several pieces of legislation including MBTA operator safety, driver’s license advocacy and post-traumatic stress with first responders.

McGonagle will be collecting signatures in the next few weeks to return to the Secretary of State’s office to officially be on the ballot for the fall’s election. He encourages potential voters to reach out if they have questions or concerns.