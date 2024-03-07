News Briefs

Council on Aging Announces Road Trip for Older Adults

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging is hosting the first day trip for older adults in the new year.

On Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m., the luxury coach will arrive to begin the trip to a beautiful waterfront restaurant called the Venezia in Boston. Upon arrival, a delicious lunch will be served that includes a choice of baked haddock or chicken parmesan.

After lunch, sit back and enjoy a show featuring Johnny Cash tribute band “Ca$h Only.” Johnny Cash was a singer, guitarist and songwriter whose music innovatively mixed country, rock, blues and gospel.

For more information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center or dial directly at 617-394-2323.

Mayor’s Summer Work Program Now Accepting Registrations

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Youth Development and Enrichment Department has begun accepting registrations for Mayor DeMaria’s Summer Work Program. Everett residents from ages 14-25 who are seeking summer employment are encouraged to apply.

The City will be offering job placements that are located throughout Everett and neighboring cities and will also include employment with various community organizations, businesses, and City of Everett departments. The program will run from July to the end of August.

To register, please visit afterschoolhq.com/cityofeverett. Space is limited to the first 300 young professionals, so it is recommended to register as soon as possible. Completed registrations must be submitted by Monday, April 1.

For more information, please contact Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo at [email protected] or Assistant Director of Youth Workforce Development Roberto Velasquez at [email protected].

City of Everett Hosting Irish American Heritage Month Flag Raising and Celebration

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will host the Irish American Heritage Month flag raising and celebration on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m., at Everett City Hall (484 Broadway), at the corner of Church Street and Broadway. Following the ceremony, there will be a community reception at 2 p.m. at Stewart’s Pub (140 Jefferson Avenue).

The City of Everett will be joining in celebrations across the nation to pay tribute to the achievements and contributions of Irish Americans by raising the Irish flag to fly high at City Hall. Following the flag raising, the celebration will continue with a community gathering at Stewart’s Pub for food, music and plenty of fun. Entertainment will be provided by musician and DJ Tommy Sheehan.

“The City of Everett is a vibrant City that celebrates the beautiful tapestry of diversity that is represented here in meaningful ways,” said Cathy Draine, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “Commemorating Irish American Heritage Month through both the flag raising and community reception is a way of strengthening the bonds of community and appreciating the many contributions that residents of Irish heritage have made to create a thriving Everett.”

The month of March is recognized as Irish American Heritage Month in the United States to recognize and celebrate the contributions Irish immigrants have made in all aspects of American life. Irish Americans have made significant contributions to Everett and the rest of the country throughout history.

For more information about the event, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/irish-american-heritage.

Join the Everett Cultural Council

Help shape Everett’s Arts and Cultural Presence. The Everett Cultural Council is a volunteer group that works to foster creativity, diversity and an arts & culture renaissance in Everett.

There are positions open for Everett residents to join and help us to bring the cultural diversity of Everett together for all.

For more info, email: ECC Chairperson, Martha Chason-Sokol [email protected].