Everett Voters Will Cast Their Ballots March 5 in U.S. Presidential Primary

Everett residents will go the polls Tuesday, March 5 to vote in the Democrat or Republican U.S. Presidential Primary.

Everett Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio said that polls in the city will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Pietrantonio also announced that residents who want to participate in the early voting process can do so in the George Keverian Room at City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 28 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.), Thursday Feb. 29 (8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.), or Friday, March 1 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.).

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the clear frontrunners for the nominations in their respective parties.

Massachusetts is one of 16 states that will be conducting a Presidential Primary on March 5, which is known as “Super Tuesday.”

State Committee positions will also be on the ballot in Massachusetts.