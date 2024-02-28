City Highlights Black Athletes in Series of Events

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett’s Youth Development and Enrichment Department hosted a series of events titled “Journey of Champions: Black History Month Everett Athletics Celebration” from Tuesday, Feb. 19 to Friday, Feb. 23, highlighting Everett’s Black athletes of the past.

Shown(left to right) are Youth Workforce Development Assistant Briana Hyppolite, Jeff Saint-Dic, Marc Benjamin, Assistant Director of Youth Workforce Development Roberto Velasquez, Antoine Coleman and Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo.

The series of events, which took place during February vacation week when most schools are on break, presented an opportunity for people of all ages, especially the youth, to learn about Everett’s Black history in sports and participate in a recreational activity.

The featured sports and themes were broken up into their own events, which were Basketball Night, Track and Field Night, Women of Color in Sport Night, and Football Night. Attendees were able to hear from featured athletes who spoke about their experiences in sports and how it has contributed to their success today. All who attended were also able to enjoy various free refreshments at each event.

“Everett’s Black athletes have had a tremendous impact on our community’s pride in sports, and I’m glad our residents, especially our youth, had the opportunity to learn more about these remarkable individuals and about how sports can play an important role in so many different ways in the present and the future,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I’d like to thank our new Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo and his team for helping put together this series as part of our Black History Month programming, as well as everyone who participated in and contributed to these events.”

“Black History Month is not just a time to reflect on the past, but a celebration of the vibrant culture and resilience of the Black community in the United States,” said John Russolillo, Director of Youth Development and Enrichment. “We are honored to have been part of this inspiring event, where we came together to celebrate, educate, and uplift. A heartfelt thank you to all who attended, your presence made this event truly special. Let us continue to honor and amplify the voices and achievements of the Black community not just this month, but every day.”

